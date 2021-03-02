Statement on Orticelli Allegations

It has come to our attention that a wannabe conservative activist continues to blame everyone but himself for his family’s ongoing legal troubles.

At some point in late 2017 or early 2018, Attorney Steven Cohen invited a group of people to a meeting at his office. We accepted the meeting and listened to what Mr. Cohen had to say.

After that meeting, I decided that Mr. Cohen was not someone I wanted to be associated with.

3 years later, while we are hardly surprised to hear of Mr. Orticelli’s ongoing legal troubles, Neither I, WNYmedia Network nor any of our associates have ever “filed charges” against him.

However, if Mr. Orticelli wants to continue to accuse me or any of my associates of having acted in any illegal or nefarious way, I will not hesitate to add to his ongoing legal troubles.

If Mr. Orticelli wants to end his legal troubles, he should start by taking some responsibility for his own actions, instead of blaming others for his problems.