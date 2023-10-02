Watch the full event of the Buffalo Sabres honoring Rick Jeanneret. “Remembering RJ: The Man Behind The Mic,” featuring roundtable conversations with broadcasters and alumni. Featuring: Kevyn Adams Rob Ray Danny Gare Brad May Rip Simonick Dave Hannan Lindy Ruff James Patrick Don Granato Jim Lorentz Marty Biron Dan Dunleavy Brian Duff Joe Bowen Subscribe to the Buffalo Sabres YT Channel: https://bit.ly/2G1G8eT For More Sabres Action: https://bufsabres.co/2XAYg5m #BuffaloSabres #Sabres #NHL For more Sabres action: Sabres.com Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/BuffaloSabres Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/buffalosabres Follow us on Instagram: Instagram.com/buffalosabres