Watch the full event of the Buffalo Sabres honoring Rick Jeanneret. “Remembering RJ: The Man Behind The Mic,” featuring roundtable conversations with broadcasters and alumni.
Featuring:
Kevyn Adams
Rob Ray
Danny Gare
Brad May
Rip Simonick
Dave Hannan
Lindy Ruff
James Patrick
Don Granato
Jim Lorentz
Marty Biron
Dan Dunleavy
Brian Duff
Joe Bowen
