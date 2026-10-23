▶ “I’m Always Going To Shoot To Score.” | Tage Thompson on Scoring Opportunities | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson spoke to the media after practice on October 23, 2026. He discussed what the team needs to focus on when playing against the Capitals tomorrow. He also spoke about needing to get more bodies in front of the net to generate scoring chances.

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