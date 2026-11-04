Nusantara Arts brings back Bali Comes to Buffalo with a focus on Balinese dance

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Nusantara Arts will present its fourth annual Bali Comes to Buffalo show from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, 2026, at the Nusantara Arts Performance Center at St. John Grace Episcopal Church, 490 Lafayette Ave., in Buffalo’s Elmwood Village.

This year’s program will focus on Balinese dance, featuring the two-person dance Cendrawashi, which depicts the mating rituals of the bird-of-paradise, a bird native to Indonesia. The performance will be accompanied by live Balinese gamelan, a percussion-based orchestra featuring bronze gongs, metallophones and drums.

“Nusantara arts comes back with another breathtaking production of Balinese music and dance. We bring Bali to Buffalo for one night each year, a spectacle of beautiful music, dance, and costumes not to be missed!” Matt Dunning, founder and executive director, said.

Event details

What: Bali Comes to Buffalo

When: Saturday, Dec. 12, 2026, 7-9 p.m.

Where: 490 Lafayette Ave., Buffalo, N.Y. 14222

Featuring: Nusantara Arts Balinese gamelan and dance ensembles

Tickets: Available here

What is gamelan? Gamelan is an umbrella term for melodically focused percussion ensembles from Indonesia. Distinct regional styles have developed across the archipelago, with each style featuring its own instruments, music theory and repertoire. Nusantara Arts teaches and performs gamelan traditions from Bali and Java on six instrument sets.

About Nusantara Arts

Nusantara Arts is a nonprofit organization committed to preserving and celebrating the cultural heritage of Indonesia in Western New York and beyond through Indonesian music and performing arts. More information is available at nusantaraarts.com.