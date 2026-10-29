LOCAL VOICES. INFORMED CHOICES.
WESTERN NEW YORK · GENERAL ELECTION

Your community.
Your ballot.
Your choice.

The 2026 election guide for Buffalo, Erie County and our neighbors across Western New York. Meet the candidates. Explore their priorities. Make your own informed choice.

Explore the ballot Find my poll site ↗
2026 EDITION Research checked October 29, 2026
ELECTION DAY NEW YORK
NOV03
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 3, 2026
Polls open 6 AM — 9 PM
Early voting: Oct. 24 – Nov. 1Hours and locations vary by county.
Make your voting plan
ONE REGION. EIGHT COUNTIES.
Erie · Niagara · Chautauqua · Cattaraugus · Allegany · Genesee · Orleans · Wyoming
KNOW WHO’S RUNNING

Explore your choices.

Start with your county. Narrow by office.
Open a profile or compare candidates in the same race.

Guide in progressOfficial state certification loaded. Local ballot and candidate profile research continues.See coverage →

A county filter shows races serving all or part of that county. Your address determines your actual districts. Check your registration and poll site ↗

MAKE A PLAN

Be ready
when you vote.

Use official election resources for your registration, polling location and the ballot for your address.

Find my poll site ↗
01

Know the dates

Election Day: Nov. 3, 6 AM–9 PM.
Early voting: Oct. 24–Nov. 1.

02

Find your official sample ballot

Your county Board of Elections has ballot details, early voting locations and local voting hours.

03

Voting access & assistance

Learn about accessible voting and assistance at the polls from New York State.

TRANSPARENCY FIRST

Built on sources.
Clear about the gaps.

This is an editorial research guide, not an official ballot. We identify sources and missing information so you can judge what you read.

Ballot information

Names, offices and ballot lines come from official state certifications and county election records. Candidates on multiple lines appear once per race, with every verified line listed. A joint governor ticket includes both candidates.

Read the state certification ↗

Candidate profiles

Bios and stated priorities link to campaign or official office sources. Campaign claims are attributed, not independently endorsed. Missing information means research is pending; it does not imply a candidate has no position.

Campaigns: submit information ↗

Local ballots & propositions

Town and village races, vacancies, and local ballot questions require county verification. The coverage table below shows our progress. Always review your official sample ballot for the complete ballot at your address.

County Board of Elections directory ↗
County coverage · checked October 29, 2026
CountyState & federal rosterLocal candidate rosterOfficial source

Judicial candidates are included. Judicial priorities should be read in the context of the office’s duties and ethics rules. Write-in eligibility and ballot changes should be confirmed with the appropriate Board of Elections. Portraits are sourced from campaigns, official offices and public candidate directories; attribution appears in each profile.

Saved candidates stay in this browser on this device. No street address is collected. External campaign and election links have their own privacy policies.

WNYMEDIA · 2026 ELECTION GUIDE