This is an editorial research guide, not an official ballot. We identify sources and missing information so you can judge what you read.
Ballot information
Names, offices and ballot lines come from official state certifications and county election records. Candidates on multiple lines appear once per race, with every verified line listed. A joint governor ticket includes both candidates.
Bios and stated priorities link to campaign or official office sources. Campaign claims are attributed, not independently endorsed. Missing information means research is pending; it does not imply a candidate has no position.
Town and village races, vacancies, and local ballot questions require county verification. The coverage table below shows our progress. Always review your official sample ballot for the complete ballot at your address.
Judicial candidates are included. Judicial priorities should be read in the context of the office’s duties and ethics rules. Write-in eligibility and ballot changes should be confirmed with the appropriate Board of Elections. Portraits are sourced from campaigns, official offices and public candidate directories; attribution appears in each profile.
Saved candidates stay in this browser on this device. No street address is collected. External campaign and election links have their own privacy policies.