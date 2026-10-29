The 2026 election guide for Buffalo, Erie County and our neighbors across Western New York. Meet the candidates. Explore their priorities. Make your own informed choice.

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A county filter shows races serving all or part of that county. Your address determines your actual districts. Check your registration and poll site ↗

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TRANSPARENCY FIRST Built on sources.

Clear about the gaps. This is an editorial research guide, not an official ballot. We identify sources and missing information so you can judge what you read.

Ballot information Names, offices and ballot lines come from official state certifications and county election records. Candidates on multiple lines appear once per race, with every verified line listed. A joint governor ticket includes both candidates. Read the state certification ↗ Candidate profiles Bios and stated priorities link to campaign or official office sources. Campaign claims are attributed, not independently endorsed. Missing information means research is pending; it does not imply a candidate has no position. Campaigns: submit information ↗ Local ballots & propositions Town and village races, vacancies, and local ballot questions require county verification. The coverage table below shows our progress. Always review your official sample ballot for the complete ballot at your address. County Board of Elections directory ↗

County coverage · checked October 29, 2026 County State & federal roster Local candidate roster Official source

Judicial candidates are included. Judicial priorities should be read in the context of the office’s duties and ethics rules. Write-in eligibility and ballot changes should be confirmed with the appropriate Board of Elections. Portraits are sourced from campaigns, official offices and public candidate directories; attribution appears in each profile.

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