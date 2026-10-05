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Meet Issa Amro: Palestinian Human Rights Advocate Attacked by Settlers, Detained by Israeli Army
“I Am Jane Doe”: Cornell Case Reignites Debate over Rape Culture, Frats & Prosecuting Sex Crimes
Far Right Makes Gains in Brazil as Flávio Bolsonaro Tops Lula in First Round of Presidential Race
Headlines for October 5, 2026
“Both Really Close To Skating With Us.” | Lindy Ruff On Zucker and Timmins | Buffalo Sabres
Meet Issa Amro: Palestinian Human Rights Advocate Attacked by Settlers, Detained by Israeli Army
“I Am Jane Doe”: Cornell Case Reignites Debate over Rape Culture, Frats & Prosecuting Sex Crimes
Far Right Makes Gains in Brazil as Flávio Bolsonaro Tops Lula in First Round of Presidential Race
Headlines for October 5, 2026
“Both Really Close To Skating With Us.” | Lindy Ruff On Zucker and Timmins | Buffalo Sabres