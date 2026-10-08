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· “The AI Doc: Or How I Became an Apocaloptimist”: Daniel Roher, Tristan Harris Discuss New Film
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Even Rayzor needs an intermission snack sometimes. 😂 #nhl #hockey #food
Buffalo’s own Maddy Smith takes on the drum! 🥁 #nhl #comedy #hockey
Buffalo Under the Helmet S.2 Ep. 2 | Featuring: Buffalo Legend, Andre Reed
Afghanistan, 25 Years Later: Journalist Emran Feroz on the Legacy of “America’s Longest War”
“The AI Doc: Or How I Became an Apocaloptimist”: Daniel Roher, Tristan Harris Discuss New Film