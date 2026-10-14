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“Really Think His Game Is Coming.” | Lindy Ruff On Olen Zellweger | Buffalo Sabres →
Ilhan Omar: 18 rumors we’ve examined →
Did DHS waive New Mexico water laws to access wells for border wall construction? →
Reflecting Pool job failed in 85 places – and contractor’s report blames Trump’s rush →
‘Mentally unwell’ Trump concerns onlookers with ‘demented’ late-night posting spree →
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LATEST
LIVE: DOJ announces charges in national tax fraud enforcement surge
“Really Think His Game Is Coming.” | Lindy Ruff On Olen Zellweger | Buffalo Sabres
Ilhan Omar: 18 rumors we’ve examined
Did DHS waive New Mexico water laws to access wells for border wall construction?
Reflecting Pool job failed in 85 places – and contractor’s report blames Trump’s rush
LIVE: DOJ announces charges in national tax fraud enforcement surge
“Really Think His Game Is Coming.” | Lindy Ruff On Olen Zellweger | Buffalo Sabres
Ilhan Omar: 18 rumors we’ve examined
Did DHS waive New Mexico water laws to access wells for border wall construction?
Reflecting Pool job failed in 85 places – and contractor’s report blames Trump’s rush