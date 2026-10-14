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· Headlines for October 14, 2026
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LATEST HEADLINES
First Proof project calls upon UB expert to test AI’s prowess in math →
Did Katie Zacharia pass the bar exam? What we know about her legal credentials →
John Berman breaks down the CNN & Jubilee Town Hall with James Talarico →
“Propaganda Show”: IDF Raids Palestinian NGOs in the West Bank Ahead of Israeli Elections →
“Bogus”: Minnesota State Senator Zaynab Mohamed on DHS Raid on Rep. Ilhan Omar’s D.C. Home →
Can Democrats Flip the House and Senate? The Lever’s David Sirota on Midterm Races to Watch →
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LATEST
First Proof project calls upon UB expert to test AI’s prowess in math
Did Katie Zacharia pass the bar exam? What we know about her legal credentials
John Berman breaks down the CNN & Jubilee Town Hall with James Talarico
“Propaganda Show”: IDF Raids Palestinian NGOs in the West Bank Ahead of Israeli Elections
“Bogus”: Minnesota State Senator Zaynab Mohamed on DHS Raid on Rep. Ilhan Omar’s D.C. Home
First Proof project calls upon UB expert to test AI’s prowess in math
Did Katie Zacharia pass the bar exam? What we know about her legal credentials
John Berman breaks down the CNN & Jubilee Town Hall with James Talarico
“Propaganda Show”: IDF Raids Palestinian NGOs in the West Bank Ahead of Israeli Elections
“Bogus”: Minnesota State Senator Zaynab Mohamed on DHS Raid on Rep. Ilhan Omar’s D.C. Home