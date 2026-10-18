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LATEST HEADLINES
Early voting provides flexibility for all to participate in democratic process →
Kmart used to sell pet monkeys in the 1960s. It wasn’t alone →
Denzel Washington: 19 rumors we’ve fact-checked →
Election guru shifts 10 statehouse chambers — and every one moves against GOP →
Grinning Tom Homan sends chilling message on Ilhan Omar home raid: ‘I know things’ →
Judge puts Trump DOJ on the clock over last-minute California voter ambush →
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LATEST
Early voting provides flexibility for all to participate in democratic process
Kmart used to sell pet monkeys in the 1960s. It wasn’t alone
Denzel Washington: 19 rumors we’ve fact-checked
Election guru shifts 10 statehouse chambers — and every one moves against GOP
Grinning Tom Homan sends chilling message on Ilhan Omar home raid: ‘I know things’
Early voting provides flexibility for all to participate in democratic process
Kmart used to sell pet monkeys in the 1960s. It wasn’t alone
Denzel Washington: 19 rumors we’ve fact-checked
Election guru shifts 10 statehouse chambers — and every one moves against GOP
Grinning Tom Homan sends chilling message on Ilhan Omar home raid: ‘I know things’