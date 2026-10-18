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· REVIEW: At The Yelling Goat, reveling in a tavern menu distilled over decades
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Trump can rename an ocean. But can he force people to use the new name? →
16 claims about Hegseth we’ve debunked →
‘Carnivorous’ Trump revealed a new sign of his own decline at GOP rallies: analyst →
‘A new Axis of Evil?’ Fury after Trump invitation to ‘treason summit’ floated by adversary →
Alina Habba’s ‘astonishingly silly move’ might finally blow up Trump world: column →
REVIEW: At The Yelling Goat, reveling in a tavern menu distilled over decades →
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LATEST
Trump can rename an ocean. But can he force people to use the new name?
16 claims about Hegseth we’ve debunked
‘Carnivorous’ Trump revealed a new sign of his own decline at GOP rallies: analyst
‘A new Axis of Evil?’ Fury after Trump invitation to ‘treason summit’ floated by adversary
Alina Habba’s ‘astonishingly silly move’ might finally blow up Trump world: column
Trump can rename an ocean. But can he force people to use the new name?
16 claims about Hegseth we’ve debunked
‘Carnivorous’ Trump revealed a new sign of his own decline at GOP rallies: analyst
‘A new Axis of Evil?’ Fury after Trump invitation to ‘treason summit’ floated by adversary
Alina Habba’s ‘astonishingly silly move’ might finally blow up Trump world: column