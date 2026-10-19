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LATEST
Marv Levy mural unveiled at The Byrd House in Orchard Park
Did French rioters target synagogue and Jewish businesses, but spare Muslim ones?
10 rumors we’ve investigated involving Pope Leo XIV
Rachel Maddow reveals the dark method behind Trump’s midterm plans: ‘Spot the pattern’
‘Ridiculous’: Kara Swisher flabbergasted as Trump and Musk play games for ‘dominion’
Marv Levy mural unveiled at The Byrd House in Orchard Park
Did French rioters target synagogue and Jewish businesses, but spare Muslim ones?
10 rumors we’ve investigated involving Pope Leo XIV
Rachel Maddow reveals the dark method behind Trump’s midterm plans: ‘Spot the pattern’
‘Ridiculous’: Kara Swisher flabbergasted as Trump and Musk play games for ‘dominion’