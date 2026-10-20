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Did Trump say ‘everyone gets healthcare’ if Democrats win?
Uncovering the facts behind 13 rumors about Trump renaming things
Greenland’s Camp Century was ice-free when summers were a few degrees warmer
Death is But A Dream
Ramaswamy Campaign Admits It’s Behind Inflammatory Ad Featuring Rival’s Estranged Mother
Did Trump say ‘everyone gets healthcare’ if Democrats win?
Uncovering the facts behind 13 rumors about Trump renaming things
Greenland’s Camp Century was ice-free when summers were a few degrees warmer
Death is But A Dream
Ramaswamy Campaign Admits It’s Behind Inflammatory Ad Featuring Rival’s Estranged Mother