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· Headlines for October 21, 2026
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“When the Bubble Bursts”: Naomi Klein & Astra Taylor on Reclaiming Democracy from AI Oligarchs →
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Headlines for October 21, 2026 →
“We’ve Given Up Some Big Chances Where He’s Made Big Saves.” | Lindy Ruff on UPL | Buffalo Sabres →
Did Trump say ‘everyone gets healthcare’ if Democrats win? →
Uncovering the facts behind 13 rumors about Trump renaming things →
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LATEST
“When the Bubble Bursts”: Naomi Klein & Astra Taylor on Reclaiming Democracy from AI Oligarchs
Flamingo Revolution: Albania Protests Escalate over Corruption & Kushner/Trump Luxury Resort
Headlines for October 21, 2026
“We’ve Given Up Some Big Chances Where He’s Made Big Saves.” | Lindy Ruff on UPL | Buffalo Sabres
Did Trump say ‘everyone gets healthcare’ if Democrats win?
“When the Bubble Bursts”: Naomi Klein & Astra Taylor on Reclaiming Democracy from AI Oligarchs
Flamingo Revolution: Albania Protests Escalate over Corruption & Kushner/Trump Luxury Resort
Headlines for October 21, 2026
“We’ve Given Up Some Big Chances Where He’s Made Big Saves.” | Lindy Ruff on UPL | Buffalo Sabres
Did Trump say ‘everyone gets healthcare’ if Democrats win?