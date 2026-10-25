Reading from fourbites.net · SUNDAY NEWS: Southern Junction adds no-line lunch access to Buffalo’s best BBQ
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Does video show Trump waving at, saluting nobody before boarding Marine One? →MAGA candidate’s bus tour implodes as ‘deeply vile’ ad sends venues running: report →SUNDAY NEWS: Southern Junction adds no-line lunch access to Buffalo’s best BBQ →“We Didn’t Take Advantage Of A Couple Good Opportunities.” | Lindy Ruff | Buffalo Sabres →“We Have To Play Better, That’s the Bottom Line.” | Rasmus Dahlin | Buffalo Sabres →“Our Second Periods Need To Be Better.” | Josh Doan On Improvements | Buffalo Sabres →
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