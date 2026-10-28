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· ‘You Didn’t Say Yes’: Kaitlan Collins Presses Evasive GOP Congressman on Whether Ken Paxton Is ‘Running a Good Campaign’
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Did Trump say Nicki Minaj has ‘beautiful’ butt during campaign rally? →
Unpacking edited video behind Hasan Piker’s .5M defamation lawsuit against Scott Jennings →
Trump DOJ whines about ‘difficult’ court order while moving to close DC park for golf →
GOP strategist torches ex-Trump aide’s ‘naive’ war plan as ‘the most absurd thing’ →
Economist ‘puzzled’ as Trump’s Fed chair holds ‘monetary medicine’ until after midterms →
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LATEST
Did Trump say Nicki Minaj has ‘beautiful’ butt during campaign rally?
Unpacking edited video behind Hasan Piker’s $72.5M defamation lawsuit against Scott Jennings
Trump DOJ whines about ‘difficult’ court order while moving to close DC park for golf
GOP strategist torches ex-Trump aide’s ‘naive’ war plan as ‘the most absurd thing’
Economist ‘puzzled’ as Trump’s Fed chair holds ‘monetary medicine’ until after midterms
Did Trump say Nicki Minaj has ‘beautiful’ butt during campaign rally?
Unpacking edited video behind Hasan Piker’s $72.5M defamation lawsuit against Scott Jennings
Trump DOJ whines about ‘difficult’ court order while moving to close DC park for golf
GOP strategist torches ex-Trump aide’s ‘naive’ war plan as ‘the most absurd thing’
Economist ‘puzzled’ as Trump’s Fed chair holds ‘monetary medicine’ until after midterms