Reading from mediaite.com · Air Force One Flies Wildly Close to White House in Shocking Video
LATEST HEADLINES
Did White House Halloween post include image of sombrero carved into pumpkin? →‘Huge red flags’ as Todd Blanche revives voter fraud claims with bizarre move: report →Data Centers and Electricity Prices: It’s Not as Simple as Voters May Think →Why voters receiving multiple ballots doesn’t mean multiple votes →DOJ tells judge it’s ‘nearly impossible’ for Trump to comply with tree removal ban →Florida Republicans rocked by ‘desperate’ 11th-hour Epstein attack ads: ‘Disgusting’ →
LATEST