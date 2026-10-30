Reading from democracynow.org · “Ungrounding”: Eyal Weizman on Gaza Genocide & Israel’s “Permanent Architecture of Control”
LATEST HEADLINES
“Ungrounding”: Eyal Weizman on Gaza Genocide & Israel’s “Permanent Architecture of Control” →Headlines for October 30, 2026 →Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan showcases new snow removal equipment →Mohawk Place – Rebirth of a Live Music Landmark →“We’re Better Than That.” | Lindy Ruff On Losing The Three Goal Lead | Buffalo Sabres →“Always Trying To Get Better, Always Learning.” | Tage Thompson On Peyton Krebs | Buffalo Sabres →
LATEST