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· Common Themes in the 2026 Midterms
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LIVE: James Talarico speaks at a rally in Austin →
Is gold melting off Trump’s regilded horse statues in DC? What we know →
Expert spots signs DOJ’s ‘run of relentless ineptitude’ coming to an end: ‘Now too late’ →
Judge warns DOJ as lawyers waffle over Election Day monitors: ‘Hell to pay’ →
Trump’s hair disaster is the perfect metaphor for this shambles →
Common Themes in the 2026 Midterms →
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LATEST
LIVE: James Talarico speaks at a rally in Austin
Is gold melting off Trump’s regilded horse statues in DC? What we know
Expert spots signs DOJ’s ‘run of relentless ineptitude’ coming to an end: ‘Now too late’
Judge warns DOJ as lawyers waffle over Election Day monitors: ‘Hell to pay’
Trump’s hair disaster is the perfect metaphor for this shambles
LIVE: James Talarico speaks at a rally in Austin
Is gold melting off Trump’s regilded horse statues in DC? What we know
Expert spots signs DOJ’s ‘run of relentless ineptitude’ coming to an end: ‘Now too late’
Judge warns DOJ as lawyers waffle over Election Day monitors: ‘Hell to pay’
Trump’s hair disaster is the perfect metaphor for this shambles