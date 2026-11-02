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· “Princes and Thieves” Author Matthew Cole on Jared Kushner & the “Secret Plot to Remake Middle East”
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Headlines for November 2, 2026 →
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LATEST
“Princes and Thieves” Author Matthew Cole on Jared Kushner & the “Secret Plot to Remake Middle East”
Headlines for November 2, 2026
Buffalo Bills Head Coach Joe Brady speaks to the media
“That Jersey’s Gonna Be A Hit”|Lindy Ruff on Hometown Remix Jerseys & Lineup Shakeups|Buffalo Sabres
Buffalo Bills coaches speak to the media
“Princes and Thieves” Author Matthew Cole on Jared Kushner & the “Secret Plot to Remake Middle East”
Headlines for November 2, 2026
Buffalo Bills Head Coach Joe Brady speaks to the media
“That Jersey’s Gonna Be A Hit”|Lindy Ruff on Hometown Remix Jerseys & Lineup Shakeups|Buffalo Sabres
Buffalo Bills coaches speak to the media