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· Latino Voters Swing Away from Trump for “Terrorizing Our Communities”: Marisa Franco of Mijente
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Latino Voters Swing Away from Trump for “Terrorizing Our Communities”: Marisa Franco of Mijente →
Democratic Socialists on the Rise: Darializa Avila Chevalier & Claire Valdez Set to Win House Seats →
Election Protection: NAACP on Voter Suppression & Deployment of Federal Poll Monitors →
“Democracy Itself Is on the Ballot”: Voters Weigh 150+ Ballot Initiatives, from Wealth Tax to Abortion →
Headlines for November 3, 2026 →
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LATEST
Latino Voters Swing Away from Trump for “Terrorizing Our Communities”: Marisa Franco of Mijente
Democratic Socialists on the Rise: Darializa Avila Chevalier & Claire Valdez Set to Win House Seats
Election Protection: NAACP on Voter Suppression & Deployment of Federal Poll Monitors
“Democracy Itself Is on the Ballot”: Voters Weigh 150+ Ballot Initiatives, from Wealth Tax to Abortion
Headlines for November 3, 2026
Latino Voters Swing Away from Trump for “Terrorizing Our Communities”: Marisa Franco of Mijente
Democratic Socialists on the Rise: Darializa Avila Chevalier & Claire Valdez Set to Win House Seats
Election Protection: NAACP on Voter Suppression & Deployment of Federal Poll Monitors
“Democracy Itself Is on the Ballot”: Voters Weigh 150+ Ballot Initiatives, from Wealth Tax to Abortion
Headlines for November 3, 2026