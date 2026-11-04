Reading from politicsandstuff.com · The 2026 mid-terms
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“Over a Decade of Organizing”: Keisha Lance Bottoms Elected First Black Woman Governor in U.S. History →“The Earth Shook Last Night”: Talarico Wins Senate, Hinojosa Becomes First Latina Governor in Texas →Abdul El-Sayed Becomes First Muslim Senator as Democrats Rout GOP Across the U.S. in Rebuke to Trump →Headlines for November 4, 2026 →We just witnessed the end of the Trump era →“Now I Just Want To Win” | Tage Thompson on Hometown Remix Jerseys & Season So Far | Buffalo Sabres →
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