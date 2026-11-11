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UB research center examines how AI can help fight addiction →
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LATEST
Tina Abrams sworn in as Seneca president, pledges sovereignty fight
Erie County signs county-tax exemption for qualifying disabled veterans
Buffalo weighs City Hall restoration as costs, funding remain unsettled
Hack unmasks ICE and other federal agents
FactChecking Trump’s Post-Election ‘60 Minutes’ Interview
Tina Abrams sworn in as Seneca president, pledges sovereignty fight
Erie County signs county-tax exemption for qualifying disabled veterans
Buffalo weighs City Hall restoration as costs, funding remain unsettled
Hack unmasks ICE and other federal agents
FactChecking Trump’s Post-Election ‘60 Minutes’ Interview