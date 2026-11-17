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LIVE: Senate panel holds a hearing on Roblox and online gaming risks to children →
Roundup: Erie County reviews mental-health crisis response, Buffalo schools outline closure proposal process →
WNYmedia roundup: crisis response, election reform, UB exchange →
Buffalo Schools Plans to Submit Closure Proposal for Board Review →
Williamsville man / Jan 6th dude sentenced to probation in weapon case →
Buffalo man pleads guilty in fatal shooting of Shatisha Dade →
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LATEST
LIVE: Senate panel holds a hearing on Roblox and online gaming risks to children
Roundup: Erie County reviews mental-health crisis response, Buffalo schools outline closure proposal process
WNYmedia roundup: crisis response, election reform, UB exchange
Buffalo Schools Plans to Submit Closure Proposal for Board Review
Williamsville man / Jan 6th dude sentenced to probation in weapon case
LIVE: Senate panel holds a hearing on Roblox and online gaming risks to children
Roundup: Erie County reviews mental-health crisis response, Buffalo schools outline closure proposal process
WNYmedia roundup: crisis response, election reform, UB exchange
Buffalo Schools Plans to Submit Closure Proposal for Board Review
Williamsville man / Jan 6th dude sentenced to probation in weapon case