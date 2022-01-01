Corrections and Updates

Found an error or information that needs an update on WNYmedia Network, Buffalo.fm, or WNYmedia Events? Send the details to admin@wnymedia.net. Use “Correction request” in the subject line so the purpose of your message is clear.

What to include

The full link to the article, video, photo gallery, or event listing.

The specific statement or detail you believe is incorrect.

The correct information and a link to a reliable source, when available.

A way to contact you if more information is needed.

Please identify the factual issue as precisely as possible. You do not need to send passwords, payment details, or other sensitive personal information.

Event dates, venues, and ticket information

For a changed date, cancellation, venue correction, or ticket detail, include the event name and date, the listing link, and the organizer’s or venue’s announcement. Listings can change after publication. Check the original source or ticket provider before making travel or purchase arrangements.

Browse the Buffalo and Western New York events calendar or Buffalo.fm live music coverage.

Stories from other publishers

If a page links to or republishes material from another publisher, include the original source link as well as the WNYmedia page. The original publisher controls its own reporting and may need to be contacted directly.

Other inquiries

For news submissions, advertising, and general questions, see Contact Us. Learn more about WNYmedia Network.