Studio Tools

Pick your starting point.

Tools for your next idea.

01 / VIDEO

Concert Highlight Generator

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Buffalo.fm
Studio Tools 1

Bring your concert photos and clips together. Add music and create a reel worth sharing.

Make a concert highlight ↗

02 / MEMES

Meme Maker

Your image. Your punchline. Add captions and download a meme ready to share.

Make a meme ↗

03 / GRAPHICS

Social Graphics

Create a post, story, flyer, or announcement in your own style.

Design a graphic ↗

04 / FORMATS

Video Resizer

Turn one finished video into vertical, square, portrait, or widescreen versions.

Resize a video ↗

05 / LOOPS

GIF Maker

Pick a short moment, trim it, and turn it into a looping GIF.

Make a GIF ↗

06 / PHOTOS

Slideshow

Arrange your photos, add transitions and music, and make a video.

Make a slideshow ↗

07 / AUDIO

Audiogram Maker

Turn a voice clip or music excerpt into a waveform video with captions.

Make an audiogram ↗

08 / COVERS

Thumbnail Creator

Create a video thumbnail, podcast cover, or featured image.

Create a thumbnail ↗