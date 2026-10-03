Search here...
Home Sports “I Know There’s A Better Game Inside Of Us” | Lindy Ruff...

“I Know There’s A Better Game Inside Of Us” | Lindy Ruff Ahead Of The Home Opener | Buffalo Sabres

By
WNYmedia Network
-
“I Know There’s A Better Game Inside Of Us” | Lindy Ruff Ahead Of The Home Opener | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff spoke to the media ahead of the home opener against the Chicago Blackhawks on October 3, 2026. He discussed the team’s focus heading into the second game of the season following the opener against Columbus. He spoke about Colton Ellis’s role for this game and how he feels Louis Crevier is fitting into the lineup.

Subscribe to the Buffalo Sabres YT Channel: https://bit.ly/2G1G8eT
For More Sabres Action: https://bufsabres.co/2XAYg5m

#BuffaloSabres #Sabres #NHL

For more Sabres action: Sabres.com
Follow us on X: twitter.com/BuffaloSabres
Follow us on TikTok: https://bufsabres.co/TikTok
Follow us on Instagram: Instagram.com/buffalosabres
Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/buffalosabres

Source: Buffalo Sabres — Watch the original video on YouTube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

WNYmedia Network is a user generated content & video delivery network of blogs and websites focused on Progressive Politics, Public Good, Live Music, Great Food, Good Government and Lousy Sports Teams in Buffalo and Western New York. Buffalo's largest network of Progressive journalists, bloggers, activists, politicians, content creators and other media professionals delivering live video, local news and daily social trends in Buffalo and Western New York.
Contact us: News@wnymedia.net
Facebook Instagram Mail Paypal RSS Soundcloud X Vimeo Youtube
© ©2022 WNYmedia Network. All RIghts Reserved
WNYmedia.net
UP NEXT IN WNYFind your next night outExplore the local event calendar ↗
LATEST