“I Know There’s A Better Game Inside Of Us” | Lindy Ruff Ahead Of The Home Opener | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff spoke to the media ahead of the home opener against the Chicago Blackhawks on October 3, 2026. He discussed the team’s focus heading into the second game of the season following the opener against Columbus. He spoke about Colton Ellis’s role for this game and how he feels Louis Crevier is fitting into the lineup.
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