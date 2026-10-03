“It Wasn’t Pretty, But We Found A Way” | Rasmus Dahlin after Home Opener Victory | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin spoke to the media following Game 2 against the Chicago Blackhawks on October 3, 2026. He spoke about where the team has room for improvement heading into the next game. He also discussed the success of his teammates Jack Quinn and Jiri Kulich and what they bring to the ice.
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