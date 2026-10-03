Search here...
Home Sports “It Wasn’t Pretty, But We Found A Way” | Rasmus Dahlin after...

“It Wasn’t Pretty, But We Found A Way” | Rasmus Dahlin after Home Opener Victory | Buffalo Sabres

By
WNYmedia Network
-
“It Wasn’t Pretty, But We Found A Way” | Rasmus Dahlin after Home Opener Victory | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin spoke to the media following Game 2 against the Chicago Blackhawks on October 3, 2026. He spoke about where the team has room for improvement heading into the next game. He also discussed the success of his teammates Jack Quinn and Jiri Kulich and what they bring to the ice.

Subscribe to the Buffalo Sabres YT Channel: https://bit.ly/2G1G8eT
For More Sabres Action: https://bufsabres.co/2XAYg5m

#BuffaloSabres #Sabres #NHL

For more Sabres action: Sabres.com
Follow us on X: twitter.com/BuffaloSabres
Follow us on TikTok: https://bufsabres.co/TikTok
Follow us on Instagram: Instagram.com/buffalosabres
Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/buffalosabres

Source: Buffalo Sabres — Watch the original video on YouTube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

WNYmedia Network is a user generated content & video delivery network of blogs and websites focused on Progressive Politics, Public Good, Live Music, Great Food, Good Government and Lousy Sports Teams in Buffalo and Western New York. Buffalo's largest network of Progressive journalists, bloggers, activists, politicians, content creators and other media professionals delivering live video, local news and daily social trends in Buffalo and Western New York.
Contact us: News@wnymedia.net
Facebook Instagram Mail Paypal RSS Soundcloud X Vimeo Youtube
© ©2022 WNYmedia Network. All RIghts Reserved
WNYmedia.net
UP NEXT IN WNYFind your next night outExplore the local event calendar ↗
LATEST