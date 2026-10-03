▶ “No Panic in the Room” | Tage Thompson on Home Opener Victory | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson spoke to the media following Game 2 against the Chicago Blackhawks on October 3, 2026. He discussed how the team focus shifted throughout the game and what lead them to success. He also discussed his excitement for Jiri Kulich being back on the ice and scoring.

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Source: Buffalo Sabres — Watch the original video on YouTube