▶ “That Was the Main Thing I Was Dreaming Of” | Jiri Kulich On Scoring | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres forward Jiri Kulich spoke to the media following Game 2 against the Chicago Blackhawks on October 3, 2026. He discussed what scoring a goal meant to him and the emotions that came with this game.

Subscribe to the Buffalo Sabres YT Channel: https://bit.ly/2G1G8eT

For More Sabres Action: https://bufsabres.co/2XAYg5m

#BuffaloSabres #Sabres #NHL

For more Sabres action: Sabres.com

Follow us on X: twitter.com/BuffaloSabres

Follow us on TikTok: https://bufsabres.co/TikTok

Follow us on Instagram: Instagram.com/buffalosabres

Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/buffalosabres

Source: Buffalo Sabres — Watch the original video on YouTube