“That Was the Main Thing I Was Dreaming Of” | Jiri Kulich On Scoring | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres forward Jiri Kulich spoke to the media following Game 2 against the Chicago Blackhawks on October 3, 2026. He discussed what scoring a goal meant to him and the emotions that came with this game.
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