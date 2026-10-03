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“We Have To Get Better Defensively” | Lindy Ruff on Home Opener | Buffalo Sabres

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“We Have To Get Better Defensively” | Lindy Ruff on Home Opener | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres Head Coach Lindy Ruff spoke to the media following Game 2 against the Chicago Blackhawks on October 3, 2026. He discussed the defensive play of the game and how the pace of the game changed as play went on. He also spoke about Jiri Kulich’s goal and the atmosphere that the fans brought to the game.

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Source: Buffalo Sabres — Watch the original video on YouTube

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