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· ‘We’re Gonna Shove It Up Their A**!’ Defiant Trump Predicts Republicans Will Shock the Dems and ‘Unhappy’ Kaitlan Collins
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Does image show bison herd protecting hiker from wildfire?
MAGA senator flooded with payment requests after Trump blasts phone number online
Trucking bankruptcies mount as Trump’s war forces drivers to take dire measures: report
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Does image show bison herd protecting hiker from wildfire?
MAGA senator flooded with payment requests after Trump blasts phone number online
Trucking bankruptcies mount as Trump’s war forces drivers to take dire measures: report
Cursing Trump mourns lost ‘simple life’: ‘I could have been in Monte Carlo!’
SUNDAY NEWS: Luna’s brings pancakes and coffee back to ex-Sweetness_7 spot