Buffalo’s 33rd annual World’s Largest Disco is set for Saturday night at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center, with a sold-out crowd and a lineup of celebrity guests joining the party.

The event is expected to draw as many as 7,000 dancers, according to the source material. Among the scheduled appearances are Flavor Flav, a founding member of Public Enemy, and Whitney Rose of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Also set to appear are Jonathan Heder and Efren Ramirez, who starred in Napoleon Dynamite. The pair appeared with Flavor Flav at Friday’s Sabres game during “Disco Night.”

Other names tied to the night include Richard Earl Thomas, Deney Terrio of Dance Fever and the funk group Heatwave.

The party starts at 9 p.m. Saturday. The event is sold out, so anyone hoping to get in will have to wait until next year.