Second Generation Theatre to stage ‘Proof’ at Shea’s Smith Theatre Nov. 19–Dec. 6

Second Generation Theatre Company will present the Pulitzer Prize-winning play Proof at Shea’s Smith Theatre in downtown Buffalo, running Nov. 19–Dec. 6 and featuring post-show conversations and community programming.

The company opens the production Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m. and will host a post-show conversation titled EVERY WOMAN. ALL THINGS. on Nov. 20. The panel, presented in partnership with the Junior League of Buffalo, includes Junior League President Rita Stevens, Second Generation Executive Director Kristin Bentley, and Jodelle Magner, PhD, of Buffalo State University.

“It’s a play about math that really isn’t about math- it centers around a brilliant woman that no one is taking seriously,” Bentley said, adding that the play “deals with mental illness and being in the position of caregiver in a nuanced, but relatable way.”

The production follows Catherine, who has spent years caring for her brilliant but unstable father, Robert, and must confront questions about family, inheritance and whether she will inherit her father’s instability or his genius.

The cast marks several 2nd Gen debuts: Lauren Farrow plays Catherine, Matt Witten returns to the company as Robert, Anna Krempholtz appears as Claire, and Steven Maiseks is cast as Hal. Kristin Bentley directs, with Leah Berst as associate director. Second Generation noted that Krempholtz had been scheduled to appear in the company’s canceled production of Three Tall Women, which was called off one week before opening because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Performance dates and times include:

Thursday, Nov. 19 — 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 20 — 7:30 p.m. (post-show panel)

Saturday, Nov. 21 — 8 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 22 — 2 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 27 — 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 28 — 8 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 29 — 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 2 — 10 a.m. (On School Time)

Thursday, Dec. 3 — 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 4 — 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 5 — 8 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 6 — 2 p.m.

All performances are at Shea’s Smith Theatre, 658 Main St., Buffalo. Ticket prices listed by the producer are general admission $40, VIP $55 and students $15; group discounts are available. Tickets are available through Shea’s website.

The production is sponsored by The Dandes Family (Gold Sponsor) and Spectrum Health & Human Services (Supporting Sponsor). Second Generation’s 2026–27 season supporters include Erie County, The Cullen Foundation, The Shubert Foundation, M&T Bank and Insty Prints Buffalo.

Second Generation Theatre Company is led by Executive Director Kristin Bentley and Artistic Director Kelly Copps. For more information, the company maintains a production page online.