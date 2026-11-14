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Artikal Sound System @ Iron Works
Artikal Sound System @ Iron Works →NBC reporter corners Duffy over GOP failures after nationwide FAA shutdown →Canada’s response to US flight chaos reignites anger over Trump’s taunts →Did Bill Clinton help homeless veteran outside Kennedy Center? →Did Hakeem Jeffries threaten to withhold committee assignments from those against his bid for House speaker? →‘Boom!’ Democrats erupt as Schumer faces surprise leadership challenge →