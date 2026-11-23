NFL Network personality Kyle Brandt is scheduled to appear Jan. 16 at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino for a public book signing and a ticketed VIP question-and-answer session.

Brandt, a host of NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football,” will sign copies of his forthcoming book, “Do You. How to Bet on Yourself by Being Yourself,” from 2 to 3 p.m. on the hotel concourse. The signing is open to the public, and attendees must bring a copy of the book or purchase one at the event.

A VIP question-and-answer session with Brandt will follow at 4 p.m. on the casino mezzanine. Tickets cost $20 and are scheduled to go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 27. The session is limited to guests 21 and older.