FeedMore WNY has opened the warehouse at its new Hamburg campus, adding storage and distribution space as Thanksgiving food drives and meal distributions continue across Erie County.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the start of warehouse operations Nov. 19 at 4832 Camp Road. The state places the regional headquarters project’s cost at $115 million.

The opening is one step in a larger move. FeedMore says additional programs will shift to the campus in the coming weeks, and the new kitchen is expected to eventually prepare as many as 20,000 meals a day.

The immediate gain is space. Tara Ellis, FeedMore’s president and CEO, said space limits had forced the organization to turn away about 2 million pounds of donations each year. The Hamburg site can hold more than 5 million pounds in dry-storage, cooler and freezer space.

The nearly 198,000-square-foot campus is designed to support almost 400 hunger-relief partners in Erie, Niagara, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties. Dedicated rooms will let workers divide bulk donations into smaller quantities, including large protein donations the organization could not previously handle.

Six loading docks for nonrefrigerated goods and five for cold products are meant to speed food movement through the warehouse. The broader campus is expected to be ready around the beginning of 2027.

The project includes $48 million administered through Empire State Development, $5 million from the New York Power Authority and a separate $400,000 state grant for a specialized forklift and refrigerated truck. It is intended to replace FeedMore’s Buffalo sites on Holt Street and James E. Casey Drive.

The warehouse opening came after a Nov. 17 Thanksgiving distribution at FeedMore’s Holt Street location, where the Buffalo Bills Foundation and FeedMore handed out holiday meals to roughly 600 area families. Each family received a tote with a frozen turkey and ingredients for a Thanksgiving meal.

Meanwhile, the 21st annual Rock Out Hunger drive continues through Nov. 24. FeedMore is seeking canned tuna and chicken, peanut butter, low-sodium canned vegetables, low-sugar canned fruit, whole-wheat pasta, rice and frozen turkeys.

Source: wnymedia.net