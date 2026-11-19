Buffalo’s school board voted 5-3-1 on Nov. 18 to reject a revised school-closure plan, leaving the district without approval to move ahead with the proposed consolidations and relocations.

The proposal would have closed or changed several schools and programs, including Early Childhood Center 17, Bilingual Center 33, Academy School at 86, Riverside Academy and East Community High School. It also would have moved Leonardo da Vinci and Research Laboratory high schools into the building occupied by Dr. Charles R. Drew Science Magnet School.

The vote does not end the broader debate over school building use, enrollment and finances. It only means this version of the plan cannot proceed as presented.

Board members remained divided over whether the district needs closures and how future decisions should be handled. The vote followed discussion of the superintendent’s resolution dated Nov. 18.

The district has not announced a new timetable for any revised proposal or next steps.

In a separate community development item, residents are set to weigh in on the next phase of Canalside planning. A Nov. 19 session is scheduled from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at KeyBank Center’s 1970 Club, followed by a virtual presentation Nov. 20 at noon. The planning area stretches from Erie Basin Marina to Michigan Avenue.

Also this week, winter donation drives remain underway for hats, gloves, mittens and scarves at participating M&T Bank and Tops locations for Salvation Army distribution. The campaign runs through Jan. 8, 2027.

Source: wnymedia.net