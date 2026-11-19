Republican Legislator Lindsay Lorigo renewed her criticism of Erie County’s proposed 2027 budget this week, questioning added county positions and ongoing costs tied to Willowdale Park and Golf Course.

In a Nov. 18 column, Lorigo described the spending plan as a $2.081 billion budget with about $125 million in additional spending and a $12.6 million property-tax levy increase. Earlier October coverage placed the overall proposal at about $2.4 billion and reported a $12.7 million levy increase, but those figures are not interchangeable and remain unresolved in the available material.

The Legislature’s published schedule set a public budget hearing for Nov. 17 and additional departmental hearings for Nov. 19. The schedule established when hearings were planned, but not what lawmakers decided or whether any Nov. 19 vote outcome was reached.

County Executive Mark Poloncarz also announced Nov. 13 that Eric Tower will serve as director of workforce development at the Buffalo and Erie County Workforce Investment Board. Tower, a special assistant commissioner in Social Services, replaces Jacqueline Hall, who resigned in October.

The county announcement did not list a salary or separate effective date for Tower’s appointment.

At the same time, questions continued around the Democratic field for county executive. Investigative Post published a Nov. 18 item that said Hardwick was reconsidering his bid amid possible staff departures to support Deputy County Executive Lisa Chimera.