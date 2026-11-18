Erie County Comptroller Kevin Hardwick’s office found 3,871 transactions totaling more than $4.8 million that were not entered in Seneca-Babcock Community Association’s accounting records from 2021 through 2025.

The review also said investigators could not fully trace more than $327,000 in sampled county payments through the organization’s records. The findings involve earlier financial activity, not new transactions this week.

WKBW said the comptroller did not conclude that money was stolen or that anyone committed a crime. The document was described as a special financial analysis rather than a formal audit.

A separate feed item said Hardwick referred the matter to the state attorney general, while not alleging criminal conduct at that point. The referral itself was not independently verifiable in the accessible material.

In Buffalo, a newly released comparison from Reinvent Albany found the city was among just six of the nation’s 100 largest cities using closed primaries. That report adds context to the city’s election reform discussion after voters approved creation of an electoral-reform task force.

The task force is supposed to have nine members selected by Jan. 31 and is due to report by March 1, 2028. Open primaries, ranked-choice voting and easier ballot access were discussed in charter-review hearings, but those changes were not adopted.

Campaign developments also continued. One union bulletin said Republican Assemblyman Pat Chludzinski conceded to Democrat Ryan Taughrin in the 143rd Assembly District on Nov. 11, though the notice itself was published Nov. 13.

Another feed item said interest in Erie County Comptroller Kevin Hardwick’s county executive campaign was slowing, with Burke, Chimera and Lavin linked to the party chair. Direct confirmation of those campaign statuses was not available in the accessible material.

Source: wnymedia.net