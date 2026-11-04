5 Ways to Give Back in Buffalo This Holiday Season

Buffalo’s nonprofit organizations offer several ways to volunteer or donate during the colder months. The following information comes from the organizations’ websites.

FeedMore WNY

FeedMore WNY says volunteers help provide nutritious food to neighbors in need. Individual and group volunteers assist with tasks including packaging food and delivering home-delivered meals.

Meal delivery volunteers are needed Monday through Friday at locations throughout Erie and Niagara counties, especially in Buffalo and Niagara Falls. Volunteers can sign up as drivers, servers or both, and usually work in pairs to bring meals and conversation to up to 12 clients during the lunch hour. Volunteers can help daily, weekly or monthly. FeedMore also provides a training video and volunteer handbook on its website.

Buffalo City Mission

Buffalo City Mission says volunteers support its programs and services at the Mission’s Community Center downtown and at Cornerstone Manor.

The holidays are an especially busy time. Volunteer sign-ups for Turkey Express are available on the Mission’s website, along with information about its Hambone Express effort. The Mission notes that its volunteer program is not for court-ordered service.

Friends of Night People

Friends of Night People provides food and necessities to people facing hunger, poverty and homelessness through programs including Feed 716, homeless outreach and medical outreach.

Ways to support the organization include volunteering, donating online or donating by check. Its Meaningful Meals program and monthly giving are additional options. The organization says $15 a month can provide seven meals to someone in need.

Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy

The Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy began in 1978 as an all-volunteer group called the Buffalo Friends of Olmsted Parks. The organization says volunteers have contributed to every garden, pathway, building, lawn, tree and water’s edge in the park system.

Volunteers continue to help maintain the parks. The Conservancy posts upcoming community volunteer dates on its website. Volunteer questions can be directed to volunteer@bfloparks.org.

Buffalo and Erie County Public Library

The Buffalo and Erie County Public Library welcomes volunteers, including students, adults and local organizations interested in projects at neighborhood libraries. To get started, applicants must read the volunteer policy and complete the volunteer application and waiver form before bringing them to any library location.

The library will contact applicants if there is a match and may request a short interview. For libraries in the City of Buffalo, questions can be directed to 716-858-7197.

Be a Good Neighbor This Season

Volunteer opportunities include delivering meals, helping with holiday food programs, supporting outreach services, maintaining parks and assisting at local libraries.