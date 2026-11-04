Meyer Declares Victory in Race for Erie County Clerk

ERIE COUNTY, NY – Democratic Candidate for Erie County Clerk Steven Meyer declares victory over
incumbent Mickey Kearns. A statement from Meyer is below.
The current Village of Williamsville trustee and small business owner will assume the role of Erie County Clerkon January 1, 2027.
“This was a tremendous night and I am honored to have earned the confidence and trust of Erie County voters.
When I started this campaign, the priority was this: to restore credibility and transparency to the Erie County
Clerk’s Office.
We recognized the incredible opportunity to take an office that is fundamental for so many functions that
residents and businesses rely on – and to make these services better, faster, more accessible, more reliable, more
secure.
That’s the heart of public service – improving services for the public in meaningful and sustainable ways, with
the core idea that we are here to do the best possible job for the people who put their trust in us.
That’s the spirit with which I will approach this role – respecting the voters who put their trust in me, and
building a team that will focus on accountability and good government from Day One.
I am tremendously proud of my team and the campaign we ran – but the work does not end tonight.
After tonight we move forward in our work to deliver on the promises I made throughout this campaign. I look
forward to working alongside local leadership – including those newly elected to serve. I am honored to have
been entrusted with the tremendous responsibility of delivering critical services and good government for the
people of Erie County.
Congratulations to my fellow candidates, and to Mickey Kearns, for running a strong campaign. I look forward
to coordinating with him, his staff, and the hardworking employees at the Clerk’s office for a smooth transition
into 2027.
Thank you to my family, my team, my mentors and all who have supported our campaign over the past several
months. This campaign required time, energy, focus and a level of grit that tested us all – and in the middle of it,
we of course welcomed the newest member of my family – Baby Theia. We are going to take this same energy
on to the Clerk’s office, starting tomorrow.”