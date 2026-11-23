The Erie County Legislature will hold a special meeting at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30, 2026, in the Legislature’s chambers to consider the Finance and Management/Budget Committee’s report on County Executive’s tentative 2027 Erie County budget, as it may be amended, and any related committee discharges.

The meeting agenda is expected to include the committee report, related discharges and documents concerning the meeting’s scheduling.

The Finance and Management/Budget Committee will reconvene at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 30 to act on the tentative 2027 budget.