Eligible New Yorkers ages 2 and older can now receive measles, mumps and rubella vaccinations at participating pharmacies without a separate prescription from a health care provider under a statewide standing order issued by Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald.

The order took effect Nov. 20, the New York State Department of Health said Monday. Residents should call ahead to confirm whether a pharmacy offers the MMR vaccine, serves their age group and has appointments or walk-in availability.

The state issued the order as part of its response to a measles outbreak. New York had reported 281 confirmed measles cases in 2026 as of Nov. 14, including 273 outside New York City, the department said.

“Measles spreads easily and can make people very sick, especially young children,” McDonald said. “This standing order gives families another place to get vaccinated. If you’re unsure whether you or your child is up to date on the MMR vaccine, now is a good time to check.”

The department generally recommends a first MMR dose at 12 to 15 months and a second dose at ages 4 to 6. Families with children younger than 2 should speak with their child’s health care provider about vaccination, including whether an earlier dose is recommended during the outbreak.

State guidance also recommends an early MMR dose for infants 6 months and older before travel or when they may face a higher risk of exposure, including in communities with measles transmission. Those infants should still receive two additional doses on the regular schedule.

Measles is a highly contagious viral respiratory illness that can cause fever, cough, runny nose, red and watery eyes, and a rash. People who are sick should call ahead before visiting a clinic, urgent care center or emergency department so infection-control measures can be taken, the department said.

People who are unsure whether they are vaccinated should check with a health care provider or local health department.