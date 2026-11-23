Six Western New York mental health organizations will receive nearly $600,000 in two-year grants from the Patrick P. Lee Foundation to expand peer-support services, launch a SUNY Fredonia student program and train peer professionals.

The grants total $599,859.92 and are intended to support programs in Erie, Niagara and Chautauqua counties. The foundation said the funded initiatives are expected to reach about 1,200 participants over two years.

Peer specialists use their own lived experience with mental health challenges to support people in recovery, including by helping them connect with services, attend appointments and reconnect with their communities. Organizations were required to have at least 51% of their board, leadership and staff identify as peers with lived experience to qualify for the funding.

Alliance for Rights and Recovery received $99,965 to create a peer-led wellness program at SUNY Fredonia. The program will include Student Community Connectors who provide one-on-one support, lead peer groups and link students to resources, along with Student Wellness Fellows focused on education and outreach.

Creative Restorations Inc. received $100,000 to expand its Recovery Without Barriers program in Erie and Niagara counties. The program uses certified peer specialists to help adults navigate care, transportation and referrals for housing, benefits and other needs.

The Mental Health Association in Chautauqua County received $99,894.92 to add a full-time certified peer specialist serving rural communities. The Mental Health Association in Niagara County received $100,000 to add a peer support specialist in the Lockport area for people living with mental health and substance use disorders.

Recovery Options Made Easy, known as ROME, received $100,000 to continue and broaden its peer program in Erie and Niagara counties as county funding ends. The organization plans to convert its Community Reintegration Team into a Community Connection Team with a full-time peer specialist, individual support and wellness and skill-building groups.

Restoration Society Inc. received $100,000 to establish the Restoration Peer Academy. The academy is expected to provide monthly training, mentoring, professional development and certification assistance for peer staff in its first year before expanding in its second year to people seeking peer-support careers.

“People with lived experience bring an important perspective to mental health services, and their contributions deserve greater recognition and support,” said Jane Mogavero, executive director of the Patrick P. Lee Foundation.