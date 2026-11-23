Four people have been arraigned on manslaughter charges in connection with the March death of a bystander during alleged reckless driving on the Kensington Expressway in Buffalo.

An 18-year-old Buffalo man, whose name is being withheld because he was 17 at the time of the alleged crime, and three adult defendants — Shafi Ahmed, 23, of Buffalo; Saif A. Junab Ali, 21, of Buffalo; and Abu A. Saleh, 21, of Kenmore — are each charged with second-degree manslaughter, a Class C felony.

Ahmed, Junab Ali and Saleh also are charged with leaving the scene of an incident resulting in death, a Class D felony. The indictment was unsealed Monday before Erie County Youth Part Judge Brenda Freedman.

Prosecutors allege the defendants were involved in blocking traffic on the westbound Route 33 Kensington Expressway on March 19. Beginning about 11:03 p.m., 911 callers reported multiple vehicles stopping traffic, doing burnouts, changing lanes rapidly and setting off fireworks.

About 11:40 p.m., prosecutors allege, the then-17-year-old driver was traveling at a high rate of speed when he rear-ended a stopped vehicle in the center lane near the Locust Street exit. The crash pushed that vehicle into another stopped vehicle.

JohnLuc “Jack” Jubert, 30, was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Prosecutors said Jubert was a bystander who did not know the defendants.

Ahmed is accused of blocking the center lane directly ahead of Jubert’s vehicle, while Junab Ali allegedly blocked the left lane and Saleh allegedly blocked the right lane. Prosecutors allege the defendants acted in concert and recklessly caused Jubert’s death.

The adolescent defendant is scheduled to return to court at 2 p.m. Nov. 30 for a six-day review and was held without bail. All four defendants are scheduled for a pretrial conference at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 23. Freedman set bail for each adult defendant at $75,000 cash or bond, or a $125,000 partially secured surety bond.

If convicted of the top count, each defendant faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. The defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.