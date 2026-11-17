WILLIAMSVILLE — Thomas F. Sibick, 41, of Williamsville, was sentenced Tuesday to five years of probation after pleading guilty to felony criminal possession of a weapon and misdemeanor criminal mischief, Erie County District Attorney Michael J. Keane said.

State Supreme Court Justice Deborah A. Haendiges imposed the sentence. Sibick pleaded guilty in September to criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, a Class D felony, and criminal mischief in the fourth degree, a Class A misdemeanor.

The charges stemmed from a June 8 incident at a Village of Williamsville residence, where Sibick and a victim were involved in an argument, Keane said. The victim later reported the incident to police.

Police seized firearms and extended magazines from the home after a temporary order of protection required firearms to be surrendered, according to the district attorney’s office. Investigators also recovered upper and lower receivers that, together, formed an operable semi-automatic rifle with assault-weapon characteristics, the office said.

A final order of protection for the victim remains in effect until November 2034.