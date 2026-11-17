BUFFALO — Ramone P. James, 36, of Buffalo pleaded guilty Nov. 16 to murder and weapons charges in the fatal shooting of his girlfriend, 32-year-old Shatisha Dade, Erie County District Attorney Michael J. Keane said.

James entered guilty pleas before State Supreme Court Justice Deborah A. Haendiges to second-degree murder, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and aggravated criminal contempt. A separate weapons-possession charge was dismissed before the plea.

Buffalo police responded about 7:50 p.m. July 31 to a home on the first block of MacAmley Street after a 911 call. Dade was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where she died.

Prosecutors said James shot Dade while he was subject to a temporary order of protection issued by Buffalo City Court on May 20.

James faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Jan. 25, 2027, before Haendiges. He remains held without bail.