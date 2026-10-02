Anew Center: $6M emergency domestic-violence shelter completed in Chautauqua County

Governor Kathy Hochul announced the completion of Anew Center, a newly constructed emergency shelter for survivors of domestic violence in Chautauqua County. The purpose-built facility includes seven units and 19 beds, replacing the Salvation Army’s former 13-bed shelter in Jamestown.

State officials say the $6 million project was supported by $4.4 million from the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance through the Homeless Housing and Assistance Program (HHAP). The facility was designed with full ADA accessibility, private bathrooms and showers in each unit, enhanced security, and on-site space for case managers, family resource specialists and prevention staff. It will also include dedicated conference and training rooms for staff and community partners.

Additional capital contributions named in the announcement include funds from local and regional foundations and the Salvation Army. State agencies cited as partners for licensing, service funding and outreach include the Office of Children and Family Services, the Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence, the Division of Criminal Justice Services, the Office of Victim Services, and other public and nonprofit partners.

In remarks included with the announcement, Governor Hochul described the center as part of broader state efforts to expand supports for survivors, including investments in housing, child care access and new statewide initiatives to address technology-facilitated abuse and online harms. The release also noted statewide Domestic Violence Awareness Month observances, including a Purple on the Plaza vigil and directions for state landmarks to be illuminated in purple.

The announcement includes statements from the Salvation Army’s local leadership thanking state and community partners and describing the Anew Center as a modern, accessible facility to support survivors and families. State officials said the center will serve survivors, including those experiencing homelessness, and provide trauma-informed services and direct supports on-site.

This item is based on a press release from the New York Governor’s Office. Additional local details — including the shelter’s street address, the facility’s operational/opening date for residents, and photo availability — were not provided in the release and should be confirmed with the shelter operator or local partners before publication.